Profund Advisors LLC Buys 29,409 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,409 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $102.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

