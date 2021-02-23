Profund Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock worth $22,009,501. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $536.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.77 and a 200-day moving average of $443.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.