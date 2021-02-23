Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

