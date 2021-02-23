Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 286 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $412.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,862 shares of company stock worth $31,763,881. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

