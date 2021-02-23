ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

