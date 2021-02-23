Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $176,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $57.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

