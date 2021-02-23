Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,504,650 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.36% of Agree Realty worth $214,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,951 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $79.63.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.