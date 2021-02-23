Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 429,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

