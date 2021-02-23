Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Anthem worth $136,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $295.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

