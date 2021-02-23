Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $151,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,586,000 after purchasing an additional 823,549 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

