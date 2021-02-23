Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $201.89 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $201,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.