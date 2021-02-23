Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $196.80 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Square worth $196,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $268.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.53, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.70.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

