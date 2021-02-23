Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $158.09 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $158,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

