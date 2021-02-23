Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $144 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $143,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

