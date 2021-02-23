Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,465,113 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1,543.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Unum Group worth $182,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

