Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,415,218 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of OneMain worth $169,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 150.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 379.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.