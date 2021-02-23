Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

