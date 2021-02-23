Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. 8,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,655. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

