Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,453. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

