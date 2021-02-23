Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. 50,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

