Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.42. 94,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

