Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $173.59. 2,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day moving average is $180.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

