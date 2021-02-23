Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

