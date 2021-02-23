Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 729 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average of $174.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

