Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 144 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,813,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,522,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,485,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

