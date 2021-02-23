Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PRIM traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,193. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

