Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 10,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,193. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

