PRIA (PRIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $746,611.51

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PRIA token can currently be purchased for about $10.76 or 0.00022228 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $746,611.51 and $6,023.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00467809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00490254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072984 BTC.

PRIA Token Profile

PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

PRIA Token Trading

PRIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.