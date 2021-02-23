Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 61,656 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,954,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

