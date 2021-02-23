Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 161,300 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,300 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.62% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $37,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.