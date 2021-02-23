Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 58,300 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 119.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 209.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 286,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. 66,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,632. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

