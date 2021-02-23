Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAND traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,103. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.