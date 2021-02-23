Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 35,996 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,996 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.54% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 8,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,166. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,780,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,685 shares of company stock worth $22,254,175. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

