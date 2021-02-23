Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

APTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 779,588 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTS opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

