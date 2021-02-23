Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Down 8.8%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 3,858,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,964,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

