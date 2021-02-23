PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 288.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,668,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.