PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.277-1.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.PPD also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.06.

PPD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 935,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,004. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 238.07.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

