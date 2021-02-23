Power Index Pool Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,130.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $851,186.78 and $2,130.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00007948 BTC on exchanges.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

