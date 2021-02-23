pNetwork Trading 22.5% Lower This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002936 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $42.20 million and $22.01 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00712184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.55 or 0.04322459 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 72,403,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,530,362 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars.

