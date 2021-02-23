Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of PSTI opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at $39,552,613.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

