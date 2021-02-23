Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 559,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

