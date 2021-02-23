Plug Power (PLUG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

