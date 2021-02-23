Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Platinum Asia Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.98.
Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile
Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Asia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Asia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.