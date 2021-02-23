Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Platinum Asia Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.98.

Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

