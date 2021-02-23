PirateCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $11,297.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.