Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NICE by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth $85,914,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth $69,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.54.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $9.09 on Tuesday, hitting $231.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,729. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

