Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.92. The stock had a trading volume of 59,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,871. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average of $187.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

