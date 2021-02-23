Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after buying an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after buying an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,324,000 after buying an additional 583,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

COF traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,978. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.