Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,391. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,474.18, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

