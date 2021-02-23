PIBBLE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 865.1% higher against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $28.08 million and $1.43 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00717591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.32 or 0.04393853 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,333,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

