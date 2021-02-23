Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

